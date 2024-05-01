LOAD 'EM UP: NYPD enters Columbia University

The New York Police Department has entered Columbia University on Tuesday night to make arrests, according to WCKR.

Columbia University Minouche Shafik gave permission to the NYPD on Tuesday night to enter campus.

”The takeover of Hamilton Hall and the continued encampments raise serious safety concerns for the individuals involved and the entire community. The actions of these individuals are unfortunately escalating. These activities have become a magnet for protesters outside our gates which creates significant risk to our campus and disrupts the ability of the University to continue normal operations,” wrote Shafik.

Shafik asked the NYPD to stay on campus at Columbia through “at least” May 17 to ensure “encampments are not reestablished.”

The Columbia Spectator reported that protesters rushed into Hamilton Hall while holding metal barricades at around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Once inside, they used tables and chairs to block entry doors from the inside. Protesters could be heard cheering as individuals entered the building with barricades.

The individuals put black trash bags and tape over security cameras and broke windows on the door.

At 12:40 a.m., a facilities worker inside Hamilton Hall was allowed to leave, yelling “They held me hostage” to the crowd outside.

While NYPD officers were outside, a spokesperson told the outlet at 2:12 a.m. they wouldn’t be entering. Officers in front of the campus gate said they would enter upon hearing “that someone’s gotten hurt.”

BREAKING: Columbia Occupiers have declared Hamilton Hall is now “Hind’s Hall”



Chants of “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” and “Palestine will live forever” could be heard outside the building.

An “Intifada” banner was also hung from the top of the university building.

The escalation comes one day after Columbia University President Minouche Shafik pleaded with anti-Israel protesters on campus to take down their campus occupation so that graduation could be held.

CNN reported that protesters in the Columbia occupation area were handed a letter on Monday morning that states students inside the encampment would be placed on interim suspension if they don’t leave by 2 p.m. on Monday and would be to additional disciplinary actions. Students can avoid suspension and any other disciplinary action by signing a form and handing it into Columbia employees while leaving the encampment.



