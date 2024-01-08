Despite widespread DEI training, college anti-Semitism rose over 1,000% from 2022, ADL reports

According to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), reported anti-Semitic incidents on college campuses rose over 1,000% from Oct. 7–Dec. 7, 2023 in comparison to the same time frame in 2022.

Between Oct. 7 and Dec. 7 of this past year, the ADL recorded 400 anti-Semitic incidents on college campuses, whereas the same time period in 2022 featured just 33 such occurrences.

[RELATED: Anti-Israel campus incidents nearly double in one year, ADL reports]

The incidents at college campuses represented nearly 20% of the total number of anti-Semitic incidents documented by the ADL, which was 2,031. The figure indicates that there were almost 34 anti-Semitic incidents per day in the United States during the two-month period — the highest rate ever recorded in two months by the ADL since it began tracking in 1979.

Of the total anti-Semitic occurrences, 40 were physical assaults, 337 were vandalism, and 749 were verbal or written harassment of Jews. The ADL also reported that at least 1,411 (around 70%) of the incidents could “clearly be linked to the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.”

”This terrifying pattern of antisemitic attacks has been relentless since the Israel-Hamas war began on Oct. 7, with no signs of diminishing,” ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said in an official statement.

“The lid to the sewers is off, and Jewish communities all across the country are being inundated with hate,” he continued. “Public officials and college leaders must turn down the temperature and take clear action to show this behavior is unacceptable to prevent more violence.”

[RELATED: Ivy League’s new anti-Semitism task forces mimic earlier effort to help pro-Hamas students]

The ADL has also released a map that shows the locations of the reported anti-Semitic incidents across the country, with the northeast and New York City area in particular as hotspots for anti-Semitism since the Hamas attacks on Oct. 7.

On Dec. 14, a Brandeis University study found that northeast schools like Boston University, Columbia University, New York University, Queens College, and the University of Pennsylvania all scored in the highest category in a student-reported anti-Semitism metric.

The ADL also reported on Nov. 29 that 73% of surveyed Jewish college students said they saw or experienced anti-Semitism since the start of the school year. Additionally, the ADL also notes that while 56% of surveyed students admitted to undergoing some form of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) training, only 18% received such instruction on anti-Jewish hate.

Campus Reform has contacted the Anti-Defamation League for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.