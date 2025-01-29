‘Disabled queer Chicanx’ lecturer goes on unhinged anti-Trump rant in Washington State House, gets rebuked

A lecturer at the University of Washington recently launched into an anti-Trump tirade during a hearing at the Washington State House about an anti-parents’ rights bill, and was rebuked by a state representative.

The teacher in question, Tracy Castro-Gill, spoke to the Washington State House Education committee on Thursday, as seen from a clip shared to X by Mario Nawfal.

“My name is Dr. Tracy Castro-Gill, my pronouns are ‘they them,’” she began. “I am a disabled queer Chicanx educator and scholar in the University of Washington, with my expertise on curriculum and instruction. These are markers that were made illegal recently in the federal government.”

Her comment on such “markers” being “made illegal” could potentially be referring to a Jan. 20 executive order by President Donald Trump, which states: “It is the policy of the United States to recognize two sexes, male and female. These sexes are not changeable and are grounded in fundamental and incontrovertible reality.”

Castro-Gill continued, stating that her “very presence and humanity is in opposition to that legislation. I want to remind us that George Orwell, in his novel 1984, warned us about limiting how we are allowed to define ourselves, and our experiences, and how that allows fascism to take root. Teachers have historically held the gap between humanity and fascism, often becoming the primary targets of fascist regimes, and we’re seeing that play out currently.”

At that point, she was interrupted by Democratic committee chairwoman State Rep. Sharon Tomiko Santos, who asked Castro-Gill to focus her comments on the bill being considered, House Bill 1296, which has been criticized as causing severe harm to parental rights in the state.

“Educators, as we’ve heard from students, are often the people who foster student identity and development, and are currently being targeted and pushed out of their positions because of this fact,” Castro-Gill continued. “I also teach at the University of Washington, and hear the curriculum violence and harm and how they’re being erased in their K-12 programs, much the way that I and other gender-expansive people were erased by Representative McEntire in this very room today.”

Castro-Gill’s attack was directed at Republican State Rep. Joel McEntire, who earlier expressed concerns that House Bill 1296 might violate federal directives from President Trump, as the Daily Mail reported.

Her attack on McEntire drew another rebuke from Santos, who warned Castro-Gill: “Excuse me ma’am, we don’t impugn members. Please proceed carefully.”

Castro-Gill teaches a course on “Race, Ethnicity, and Education,” and identifies herself as “an introvert who prefers to be at home with their sixteen-year-old, two cats, and two Great Danes, but racial injustice calls them out of their comfort zone and into the human world!”

The University of Washington received attention recently after protesters interrupted and forced the cancellation of an event with Olivia Krolczyk, Riley Gaines Center ambassador, that was meant to discuss the harmful effects of gender ideology.

