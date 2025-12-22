Eastern Washington University policy allows men to use women’s locker rooms

Eastern Washington University in Cheney allows students to use locker and dressing rooms that correspond to their “gender expression or gender identity.”

According to the university’s policies under “Diversity & Nondiscrimination,” the school “allows individuals the use of gender segregated facilities, such as restrooms, locker rooms and dressing rooms that are consistent with that individual’s gender identity.”

“In facilities where undressing in the presence of others occurs, the University shall allow the use of a facility consistent with that individual’s gender expression or gender identity,” the policies continue.

The policy, which became effective on Dec. 13, 2024, states that individuals may not be required to use facilities inconsistent with their gender identity, even if others object.

“The University shall not request that an individual use a gender-segregated facility that is inconsistent with that individual’s gender expression or gender identity, or require that individual use a separate or gender-neutral facility,” the policy says.

“If another person expresses concern or discomfort about a person using a facility that is inconsistent with the person’s gender expression or identity, the person expressing discomfort shall be directed to a separate facility, if available,” it continues.

The university’s policy explicitly violates President Donald Trump’s January executive order banning “gender ideology” from institutions that receive federal funding.

The order condemns men who “gain access to intimate single-sex spaces and activities designed for women, from women’s domestic abuse shelters to women’s workplace showers.”

Legal Insurrection, a conservative commentary site that first reported the university’s gender identity policy, criticized the school for allowing men in women-only spaces.

“With out-of-state tuition nearing $25,000 a year, parents face the possibility of spending more than $100,000 on a four-year education while knowing their daughter may be required to change in a facility shared with men,” the organization wrote.

Other Washington universities provide services to students based on transgender identity.

Campus Reform reported in May that Washington State University in Pullman provides gender-inclusive housing for “gender queer students.”

Western Washington University in Bellingham offered students “gender-affirming care” and hosted drag show auditions in February.

Washington state law requires public high schools to respect “gender identity” in locker room policies.

The Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction’s website allows transgender-identifying students to use “sex-segregated facilities” according to gender identity.

“Public schools must allow students to use the restroom that corresponds to their gender identity,” the policy says. “[S]chool staff cannot require a student to use an alternative restroom because of their transgender or gender diverse status.”

Campus Reform contacted Eastern Washington University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.