Emory University advertising multi-million dollar DEI grants by NIH

Emory University’s Office of the Senior Vice President for Research is advertising social justice and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) grants offered by government agencies on a web page dedicated to “Social Justice DEI Funding Opportunities.”



Several of the grants currently on the page of the Georgia school aim to increase the racial diversity of the medical science workforce.



One grant by the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders (NIDCD) states: “The National Institutes of Health (NIH) recognizes the need to diversify the scientific workforce by enhancing the participation of individuals from diverse backgrounds, including those from groups identified as underrepresented . . . in the biomedical, clinical, behavioral and social sciences research workforce.”

The grant page also states that the NIH “encourages institutions to diversify their student and faculty populations to enhance the participation of individuals from groups that are underrepresented in the biomedical, clinical, behavioral and social sciences,” such as “Individuals from racial and ethnic groups that have been shown by the NSF to be underrepresented in health-related sciences on a national basis,” “Individuals with disabilities,” and “Individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds.”



Under “Award Budget,” the grant page states: “Application budgets are limited to less than $500,000 direct costs/year and need to reflect the actual needs of the proposed project.” The page also reveals that “NIDCD intends to commit $2.7M total for the receipt dates listed in this Notice of Funding Opportunity.”



Another NIH grant opportunity, which consists of up to $3.3 million and is offered by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, also seeks to increase workforce diversity to address “biomedical, behavioral, and clinical research needs.”



The grant aims to “improve the ability to recruit subjects from minority health and other health disparity populations into clinical research protocols” and to “improve the Nation’s capacity to address and eliminate health disparities,” among other goals.



Campus Reform contacted Emory University and the National Institutes of Health for comment. This story will be updated accordingly.