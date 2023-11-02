Eventbrite removed Riley Gaines 'Protecting Women's Sports' event listing. Here's what it didn't remove.

Citing a community guidelines violation, Eventbrite removed a listing for Riley Gaines’ “Protecting Women’s Sports” event at the University of California at Davis (UC Davis).

In an email, Eventbrite told Gaines that her event broke community guidelines, specifically citing their rule about “bullying.”

“Specifically, we do not allow content or events that – through on- or off-platform activity – discriminate against, harass, disparage, threaten, incite violence against, or otherwise target individuals or groups based on their actual or perceived race, ethnicity, religion, national origin, immigration status, gender identity, sexual orientation, veteran status, age, or disability,” the company told Gaines.

Despite the listing for her event being taken down, Gaines is still scheduled to speak at the University of California, Davis on Friday.

At the time of the event’s cancellation, an event by Tempest NYC, titled “Stop the Genocide! Free Palestine!” was advertised on the platform. The event’s description called Hamas terrorists “resistance fighters,” a clear violation of Eventbrite’s policy against promoting “terrorist symbols, activities, and organizations.”

Tempest NYC is New York City’s chapter of The Tempest Collective, a group that “aims to create a space for the Left to come together to discuss and debate” and “to contribute to the reconstitution of revolutionary politics and organization in the United States today.”

After hearing that Eventbrite allowed this event to be advertised, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin posted on X that he would no longer be using the service, stating that “[t]here’s no place to sit on the fence when it comes to the barbaric attack by the Hamas terrorists on Israel.”

The event’s listing has since been removed from the platform.

Another event advertised on the platform is “Safeword,” a “kinky” comedy show during which performers act out their fetishes on comedians. “Seattle’s homegrown fetish comedy show is for virgins, kinksters, puppies, yuppies, and everyone who’s jerked off to something questionable,” the event’s description reads.

Yet another event, organized by “HMU Academy” and titled “Trauma-Informed Kink - A Guided Experience,” teaches attendees “[s]pecific movements to help you relax, surrender, and enjoy deeper levels of pleasure with your partner(s). We’ll practice these together during the workshop, so that you can also apply them in various [ethical non-monogamy] and kink situations at home.”

These events are in clear violation of several of Eventbrite’s community guidelines. The guidelines against “Adult Sexual Content” clearly list “[a]dult nudity or imagery that may result in sexual arousal, or posted in a sexualized context” and “[e]xplicit content about sexual fetishes” as prohibited content. According to the descriptions of both of these events, both types of prohibited content are present.

Campus Reform has reached out to Gaines, Youngkin, and Eventbrite for comment and will update the story accordingly.