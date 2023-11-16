EXCLUSIVE: Anti-Israeli students partner with local activists to call for end of U.S. aid to Israel

On Nov. 8, members of the Students for a Democratic Society chapter at Florida State University (FSU SDS) partnered with the local leftist organization, Tallahassee Community Action Committee (TCAC), to demand an end of U.S. aid to Israel.

Campus Reform captured exclusive video footage of the groups’ demands, which were made during a Tallahassee City Commission meeting.

While speakers at the gathering were asked to provide their addresses before speaking, an FSU SDS representative who identified as “Oliver Cheese” refused to do so. “My name is Oliver Cheese and I will not be giving you my address,” he stated in footage obtained by Campus Reform.

Cheese then moved to criticize Tallahassee city leadership for not expressing support for Palestine. “We demand that the city of Tallahassee condemn the atrocities of the ethnic cleansing committed by the State of Israel!,” he shouted.

“We demand a total and complete end to any future relations with the state of Israel,” Cheese continued. “We want justice for those Palestinian students who were called ‘animals’ at events backed by the FSU administration. We want justice for the Palestinian Americans across this country who are being butchered in horrific hate crimes committed by white supremacist, Zionist thugs.”

Cheese also referred to Israel as a “terrorist state” in his speech. “We want justice in Palestine, and justice in Palestine starts with getting justice here—in Tallahassee. … We want justice everywhere, and we will not let politicians stand in the way of justice!”

Another speaker stated that, “There are two million people inside of Gaza who appear to be of no concern of Israel, and of no concern of the commissioners here today.”

The speaker also accused Tallahassee commissioners of doing nothing while Palestinians are dying due to what he described as the “Zionists’ bloodthirsty campaign.”

