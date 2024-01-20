EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: Texas State University library display promotes books that push sex and transgenderism on teens and kids

Texas State University is encouraging students to “[c]elebrate Pride all year-‘round” with a library display that features books about transgender teenagers, Marxism, and “Two-Spirit and Indigiqueer Speculative Fiction,” among other topics.

The display at Texas State University’s San Marcos campus “showcases a variety of books and information about LGBTQ+ experiences, issues, and people,” and includes various books targeted towards children, graphic novels, and other books, according to the Alkek Library website.



“[T]he Teaching and Learning team has curated a wide range of books so that all students can find a book that suits them,” the website adds.



A display sign lists recommended readings including Butch Heroes, Real Queer America: LGBT Stories from Red States, Storytelling in Queer Appalachia: Imagining and Writing the Unspeakable Other, Love after the End: An Anthology of Two-Spirit and Indigiqueer Speculative Fiction, and The Politics of Everybody: Feminism, Queer Theory, and Marxism at the Intersection.

Several selections target teenagers and children, including LGBTQAI+ Books for Children and Teens and Beyond Magenta: Transgender Teens Speak Out. The latter is featured as number 10 on the American Library Association’s “Top 10 Most Challenged Books of 2021,” for being “Banned and challenged for LGBTQIA+ content and because it was considered to be sexually explicit.”



“From six up, I used to kiss other guys in my neighborhood, make out with them, and perform oral sex on them. I liked it. I used to love oral,” one of the book’s passages reads.

The display also features the book Being Jazz: My Life as a (Transgender) Teen written by Jazz Jennings, a well-known transgender-identifying person who began using puberty blockers at the age of 11, as written in City Journal. Jennings stars in I Am Jazz, a reality television series on TLC about Jennings’s life as a transgender adolescent.



The display also showcases "a giant woven ribbon progress pride flag," and students are allowed to recommend more "pride-related" books, as listed on the library's website.









































Campus Reform contacted Texas State University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.



