No results

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Anti-Israel FIU students demand 'ceasefire'

Students at Florida International University rallied against Israel, demanding a ceasefire and chanting 'From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.'

Campus Reform
October 26, 2023, 10:19 am ET



Students at Florida International University rallied against Israel, demanding a ceasefire and chanting “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

Pro-Hamas students are unhappy with FIU president Kenneth Jessell’s statement issued Oct. 8 “condemning the Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel that have claimed hundreds of innocent lives, including children.”

“Panthers and the broader South Florida community have strong ties to the region and our hearts go out to students, faculty and staff directly impacted by this situation,” Jessell said.

The rally was part of the latest call to action from National Students for Justice in Palestine, which has organized and promoted pro-Hamas and anti-Israel rallies at university campuses across the country since the Oct. 7 terror attacks by Hamas against Israel on Oct. 7, which left civilians murdered, raped, and mutilated.

On Thursday’s national “Walkout” day, students called on their universities to cut ties with Israel, accusing the nation of “genocide.”

