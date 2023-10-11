Student group organizes 'national day of resistance' while 'Israel is fragile’

Shortly after Hamas terrorists attacked Israeli civilians this weekend, student organizations took to social media to post and organize protests in solidarity with Hamas. In one of the most recent developments in this coverage, National Students for Justice in Palestine has publicly called for a “national day of resistance” for Palestine to be celebrated Thursday.

In a document titled “Day of Resistance Toolkit,” the organization outlines its call of attention to its proposed holiday. “National Students for Justice in Palestine is calling for a national day of resistance on college campuses across occupied Turtle Island [indigenous title of North America] and internationally this Thursday, October 12th, 2023,” it reads.

The document continues. “On the 50th anniversary of the 1973 war, the resistance in Gaza launched a surprise operation against the Zionist enemy which disrupted the very foundation of Zionist settler society.”

In a call to action section of the document—which details celebratory events and protests—National Students for Justice in Palestine provides both a digital form for Palestinian-supporting organizations to register events and a Google drive folder where groups can submit photo and video documentation.

Additionally, the organization lists as one of its major mission points its belief that “Israel is fragile.”

“This action of resistance shatters the illusion of Israel as an impenetrable, indestructible entity,” it states. “The zionist entity is fragile, and Palestinian resistance is alive. The IOF [Israeli Occupation Forces/Israeli Defense Forces] are still in disarray and the resistance fighters are still launching new attacks into 48.”

The end of the document provides graphics templates for organizational protests.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) pointed Campus Reform to a report released in response to the mobilization.

ADL’s report reveals that at least six Students for Justice in Palestine chapters across the country have already announced campus-wide events to recognize National Students for Justice in Palestine’s call for a national day of resistance on Thursday.

These chapters include Arizona State University, Butler University, and the University of Virginia.

“SJP encourages chapters to use tactics such as protests and demonstrations, or to use ‘a sit-in, disruption, or educational event.’” ADL’s report reads.

It also states that “Although these are all non-violent tactics, they raise the real possibility of creating a hostile environment for Jewish students, and the confrontational spirit that permeates the toolkit raises the concern that these actions could lead to acts of harassment or vandalism targeting Jewish students and organizations.”

Campus Reform contacted all Students for Justice in Palestine chapters and every university mentioned. This article will be updated accordingly.

