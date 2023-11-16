Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Higher Education Fellows
Young Journalists
Alumni
Contributors
Join Us
Become a Young Journalist
Become a Fellow
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Oregon State students march to 'Free Palestine'

Campus Reform has obtained exclusive footage of an anti-Israel rally of Oregon State University students who marched to the local Benton County Courthouse.

Trending
1
Over 1 in 5 college students say they sympathize with Hamas: survey
By Campus Reform 
2
Emory prof out after wishing 'glory' to Hamas 'resistance fighters'
By Jack  Roberts 
3
These Harvard profs want 'academic freedom' to call for Jewish genocide: report
By Campus Reform 
4
REPORT: Alumni laud Columbia U for suspending anti-Semitic student groups
By Campus Reform 
5
'Heavy petting': Princeton prof makes case for bestiality
By Marya Ruth  Dunning '25
6
THE SCROLL: Hamas extremism, Anti-Semitism continue on Ivy League campuses
By Campus Reform 
Campus Reform
November 16, 2023, 10:34 am ET


Campus Reform has obtained exclusive footage of an anti-Israel rally of Oregon State University students who marched to the local Benton County Courthouse.

The event, organized by Students United for Palestine Equal Rights Oregon State University, took place Saturday. Students called for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war that has ensued in the wake of Hamas’ Oct. 7 terror attack against Israel.

”CEASE FIRE NOW! Free Palestine Next!” read an Instagram post advertising the event.

Anti-Israel demonstrations are happening on college campuses across the country. Campus Reform recently reported on rallies at San Diego State UniversityFlorida International University , and Florida State University


Share this article

More articles like this