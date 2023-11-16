EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Oregon State students march to 'Free Palestine'
Campus Reform has obtained exclusive footage of an anti-Israel rally of Oregon State University students who marched to the local Benton County Courthouse.
Trending
Campus Reform
November 16, 2023, 10:34 am ET
Campus Reform has obtained exclusive footage of an anti-Israel rally of Oregon State University students who marched to the local Benton County Courthouse.
The event, organized by Students United for Palestine Equal Rights Oregon State University, took place Saturday. Students called for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war that has ensued in the wake of Hamas’ Oct. 7 terror attack against Israel.
”CEASE FIRE NOW! Free Palestine Next!” read an Instagram post advertising the event.
Anti-Israel demonstrations are happening on college campuses across the country. Campus Reform recently reported on rallies at San Diego State University, Florida International University , and Florida State University.