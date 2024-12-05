EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: University of South Carolina student eats Constitution in front of TPUSA display

A student recently approached a Turning Point USA (TPUSA) display at the University of South Carolina and started eating one of the student group’s paper U.S. Constitutions, in addition to biting a metal button pin.

In footage obtained by Campus Reform from Nov. 20, the individual began the incident by biting into a paper Constitution right in front of the conservative students at the TPUSA table.

“Did you just pull up and start eating a Constitution?” one activist at the table asks.

“I’m hungry,” the student replies.

“He’s eating our founding documents,” one of the tablers says in disbelief shortly thereafter.

Student groups frequently use “tabling” near frequently visited locations on college and university campuses to attract new members to their organization.

Turning Point USA is a conservative nonprofit with over 800 chapters located across the country. According to one account, this specific incident occurred less than five minutes after the activists had set up their display.

“I didn’t really know this was a Constitution,” the student says later in the first footage. “I’m just hungry.”

TPUSA Field Representative Dylan Baldassarre, who took the footage, described the spectacle as “an unorthodox method of silent protest.”

“He obviously had some sort of disdain or lack of appreciation for our country’s founding,” he added.

The student also later attempted to eat a button pin, saying, “That’s not very good.”

“Yeah, it’s made of metal,” one tabler responds.

“I wasn’t even sure what to think at first,” University of South Carolina TPUSA President Trey DeTurris told Campus Reform, “because I’d never seen something like this happen before first-hand. We were right outside Russell House so I don’t know why he just didn’t get food from inside.”

“The whole situation was weird,” he continued, “but also so laughable.”