'F*ck White People': YAF chapter shares video of campus group speaker blaming white people for 'where we are in our world'

The Young Americans for Freedom (YAF) chapter at Utah Valley University (UVU) shared an Instagram post on Sept. 20 raising awareness of a campus group who is giving a platform to what the YAF chapter calls “openly racist activists.”

On “Woke Wolverine Wednesday,” which the YAF chapter uses as “a series dedicated to revealing UVU’s institutional bias to leftist ideology,” the conservative group blamed the university’s Center for Social Impact (CSI) for hosting an event where the speakers partook in what the conservative group referred to as a “40 minute-long hateful rant.”

According to UVU YAF’s Instagram account, the clip was from a “Pathways Masterclass Series on UVU’s Center for Social Impact website [featuring] Anna Hendrickson hosting a conversation with 2 former students on the Center’s ‘community organizing and activism efforts.’”

The YAF chapter’s Instagram account included five short clips with all of the speakers.

In the first clip, one of the speakers blames white people for the world’s problems saying, “It is hard to hear ‘hey, you are white, and be quiet’ but I am sorry there has been like … it’s not specifically your fault … but there has been like over 600 years of all these white people talking and not being quiet and look at where we are in our world right now.”

The same speaker says that sometimes she has to resist saying “fuck white people” to kids because that is how she feels.

She also goes on to say that “whiteness” is something that she does not need to “unpack” for other people because it makes her more “tired” and “detracts” from her rest.

“I think that decolonization is already happening. This conservation is decolonial. You are a white educator and I am talking to you about the dismantling of the system,” the speaker continues.

The last slide of the Instagram post from the UVU YAF chapter states that, “the fact that CSI would give their platform for someone to promote such a blatantly hateful and racist worldview is horrific.”

The YAF group condemns the “race-infused worldview” of modern racists, identifying the speaker in question as Eryn Wise.

On the organization’s website, CSI writes that it “offers a variety of events, programs, academic opportunities, and connections to impact partner organizations and basic needs resources. Regardless of discipline or interest, there is something for every student at UVU who wants to make an impact.”

Campus Reform reached out to Utah Valley University and the Center for Social Impact for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.