Firms tell law schools to stop producing anti-Semites, warn behavior displayed on campus will 'not be tolerated'

Twenty-seven major US law firms sent a letter to the nation’s top Law schools on Wednesday, taking a stance against anti-Semitic rhetoric and sentiments that have flourished on campuses in the wake of the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel. The firms took a stand, calling on the law schools to ensure students are prepared to enter workplaces that have “zero tolerance policies” for such behavior.

”Over the last several weeks, we have been alarmed at reports of anti-Semitic harassment, vandalism and assaults on college campuses, including rallies calling for the death of Jews and the elimination of the State of Israel,” reads the letter. “Such anti-Semitic activities would not be tolerated at any of our firms. We also would not tolerate outside groups engaging in acts of harassment and threats of violence, as has also been occurring on many of your campuses.”









This push back by the top American law firms is the consequence of rising Antisemitism on college campuses.



I hope that the students, faculty and administration get the memo.https://t.co/JfNWwCUsJI — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) November 2, 2023









”As educators at institutions of higher learning, it is imperative that you provide your students with the tools and guidance to engage in the free exchange of ideas, even on emotionally charged issues, in a manner that affirms the values we all hold dear and rejects unreservedly that which is antithetical to those values,” it continued. “There is no room for anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, racism or any other form of violence, hatred or bigotry on your campuses, in our workplaces or our communities.”

”As employers who recruit from each of your law schools, we look to you to ensure your students who hope to join our firms after graduation are prepared to be an active part of workplace communities that have zero tolerance policies for any form of discrimination or harassment, much less the kind that has been taking place on some law school campuses.”

”We trust you will take the same unequivocal stance against such activities as we do, and we look forward to a respectful dialogue with you to understand how you are addressing with urgency this serious situation at your law schools.”