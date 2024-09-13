Florida State Rep introduces bill expanding Second Amendment rights on campus

A Florida State representative has introduced legislation to expand Second Amendment rights at college campuses in the state.

Republican Florida State Rep. Randy Fine announced his intention to sponsor a bill that would stop colleges from designating “gun free” areas. Fine’s announcement came shortly after Jewish students were assaulted at the University of Pittsburgh.

In an Aug. 31 post on X, Rep. Fine said: “It’s unfortunate that these students were not carrying in order to put the Nazi down. This is why I will be introducing legislation next session to end college campuses as gun-free zones. Your second amendment rights don’t end because woke queer studies ‘professors’ don’t like them. #FireAway.”

The post was made in reply to the University of Pittsburgh attack.

Last year, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation to implement Constitutional Carry in Florida, “allowing Floridians to carry concealed weapons without a government-issued permit.”

Current Florida law, however, still forbids students and other unauthorized community members from bringing firearms to campus. Those who violate the law could face criminal charges, five years in prison, and thousands of dollars in fines.

Fine’s potential bill would stand in contrast to legislation in Delaware, where a bill prohibiting firearm possession on campus was signed into law on Aug. 15. Colorado’s governor signed similar legislation into law on May 31.

Campus Reform has contacted Rep. Fine’s office for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.