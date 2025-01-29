Fordham president sends email expressing solidarity with illegal aliens in face of Trump crackdown: EXCLUSIVE

Tania Tetlow, President of Fordham University in New York, sent an email to the school community expressing support for illegal aliens as President Donald Trump cracks down on illegal immigration.

In the Tuesday email, which was obtained by Campus Reform, Tetlow expressed her “hope [that] we can agree on our collective empathy for those struggling with an uncertain future.”

Also on Tuesday, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem accompanied immigration agents who were arresting illegal alien criminals in New York City, later telling conservative commentator Sean Hannity: “We are picking up the worst of the worst in this country that are making our streets so dangerous.”

Trump has recently signed executive orders titled “Securing Our Borders” and “Guaranteeing the States Protection Against Invasion” that aim to stop illegal immigration. The president has also declared a “national emergency at the southern border.”

Tetlow called immigration a “deeply complicated policy issue, [and] the subject of nuanced and robust academic debate on a university campus.”

She added that “[s]ome members of our Fordham community . . . are losing sleep worrying about the fate of undocumented loved ones,” and that “[i]nternational students may worry about travel bans and visas. ”

“I have struggled to write this message because it is not within my power to reassure those in pain. . . . In this Catholic university founded for immigrants, I can remind us that one of the strongest exhortations of our faith (and of Judaism, Islam, Hinduism, Buddhism, and other religions) is to ‘welcome the stranger,’” she continued.

Tetlow also seemingly drew a comparison between illegal aliens and Americans who have lost their homes in natural disasters, writing: “We are reminded that we never know when we might be the ones wandering and displaced (as we watched the fires in Los Angeles and the continued devastation of Hurricane Helene), humbly relying on help.”

She concluded by promising to “offer as much pragmatic support as possible,” and announcing that Fordham is updating its page for “Resources for Undocumented Students.”

Campus Reform has contacted Fordham University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.