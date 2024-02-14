Former Cornell trustee and donor slams 'disastrous,' 'toxic' DEI policies, calls to replace president and provost

A notable donor of Cornell University is calling for the resignation of the Ithaca, New York institution’s president and provost over its “toxic” Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) policies.

Jon Lindseth, a donor, alumnus, and emeritus member of the Cornell Board of Trustees, published an open letter on Jan. 23 addressed to the current board in which he condemned the “diminished quality of education” at Cornell because of its “disastrous involvement with DEI policies that have infiltrated every part of the university.”

Lindseth called out President Martha Pollack specifically, noting her “failure to act with conviction and moral clarity” in her role.

“As with any leading educational institution, the President is ultimately responsible for the culture of the university,” Lindseth wrote. “Under President Pollack’s leadership, antisemitism and general intolerance have increased on campus. Her lack of leadership in the days following the October 7th massacre is only one of the many examples of poor leadership and failed policies at Cornell.”

Lindseth also levied criticism at Provost Michael Kotlikoff, saying he “should also resign for his close involvement in the denigration of Cornell’s academic legacy under DEI.”

In his letter, Lindseth highlighted a number of the offending initiatives. Such policies include the university’s “bias reporting system,” which he argued has created a “hostile Orwellian environment.”

Other points made by Lindseth include the “elimination of grades and SATs” and the removal of a bust of Abraham Lincoln and a copy of the Gettysburg Address from a campus library.

To rectify the situation, Lindseth laid out a list of actions he wishes to see the board take. This includes the replacement of Pollack and Kotlikoff, the adoption of politically neutral and free expression policies, the cancellation of plans to open the “Cornell Center for Racial Justice,” and more.

Lindseth requested that his concerns be discussed at the Jan. 26 emergency board meeting. It is unclear what was discussed at the meeting, but the board released a statement the following day declaring its unanimous support for President Pollack.

Campus Reform has reported on a number of the DEI initiatives at Cornell University in recent years.

The school recently began offering the “Cornell Center for Health Equity Racial Allyship Training,” an online course centered around critical race theory (CRT) teaching white people how to be “allies.”

The course declares that “racism is a public health issue,” and that people should aim to “[d]ecenter Whiteness and prioritize marginalized voices.”

The university has also made significant financial contributions toward advancing CRT and DEI.

In September 2018, Kotlikoff announced that the school would spend $60 million on diversity-focused hiring practices.

During August 2023, Cornell decided to reallocate millions of dollars in funding from existing classes to required “anti-racism” and DEI-focused courses.

The courses are intended to teach students to “understand that structural racism, colonialism, injustice, bias, and their current manifestations have a historical and geographic basis.”

Cornell University, President Pollack and Provost Kotlikoff have been contacted for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

