Four times universities defied the SCOTUS Affirmative Action ruling

In June, the Supreme Court issued a landmark ruling when it declared that race-based, affirmative action admissions policies were unconstitutional. Since the decision, Campus Reform has covered numerous instances of leftist academics who have pushed for schools to defend affirmative action nonetheless.

These are five of the most notable instances of when universities sought to defy the court’s ruling.

1. Harvard responds, suggests it will continue to consider race via loophole in SCOTUS decision

The higher education institutions at the center of the Supreme Court’s ruling banning race-based affirmative action reacted to the decision.

In statements Thursday, Harvard University and the University of North Carolina reacted to the Supreme Court’s ruling in Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard University and Students for Fair Admissions, Inc. v. University of North Carolina. The Supreme Court ruled that both UNC and Harvard’s race-conscious admissions programs violated the Equal Protection clause of the Constitution.





2. Universities are asking applicants about race even after affirmative action ruling

Many universities are explicitly asking applicants to discuss their race, even after the Supreme Court ruled against the use of affirmative action in college admissions.

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in the majority opinion of Students for Fair Admissions, Inc. v. President and Fellows of Harvard College that colleges can still consider discussions of how race has affected applicants’ lives, “so long as that discussion is concretely tied to a quality of character or unique ability that the particular applicant can contribute to the university.”





3. UVA adds identity question to admissions essay after SCOTUS ruling

The University of Virginia (UVA) announced a new essay question for the 2023 to 2024 admissions cycle that circumvents the Supreme Court’s ruling that universities can no longer consider race in college admissions.

Applicants are now required, in 300 words, to answer: “What about your background, perspective, or experience will serve as a source of strength for you and those around you at UVA?”





4. NAACP calls on colleges to pledge ‘Diversity No Matter What’ following SCOTUS ruling

On July 3rd, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) launched its “Diversity No Matter What” pledge following the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) ruling against affirmative action in June.

The NAACP organized the pledge to “ensure that higher education institutions foster environments mirroring the nation’s diversity and increase the representation of historically underrepresented students.”





5. Rather than ask directly about race, college now asks how applicants will be personally ‘impacted’ by affirmative action ruling

In response to the Supreme Court ruling against affirmative action in college admissions, one college is now prompting students to share their opinion on the ruling as part of the application process.

The private liberal arts college in Yonkers, New York is including a new option in its application essays for the upcoming semester. The prompt takes direct aim at the rulings in Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard and Students for Fair Admissions v. UNC, asking students to write about their lives would be affected by the rulings.











