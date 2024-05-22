Opinion
Fox Business features Campus Reform correspondent in 'Young Conservatives Week'

Emily Sturge, a Campus Reform correspondent and student at the University of Florida, recently appeared on Fox Business's 'Mornings with Maria' to discuss her work fighting against liberal bias on college campuses.

May 22, 2024, 9:18 am ET


Emily Sturge, a Campus Reform correspondent and student at the University of Florida, recently appeared on Fox Business’s “Mornings with Maria” to discuss her work fighting against liberal bias on college campuses. 

Sturge said she’s seen as a student how far to the left American colleges and universities have become.

“As a student at the University of Florida, I’ve seen firsthand how America’s college campuses have become sites of blatant leftist indoctrination, punishing conservative views,” Sturge stated. 

Reflecting on her freshman year, Sturge noted that witnessing these issues firsthand motivated her to start reporting for Campus Reform, an organization focused on exposing liberal bias in higher education.

[RELATED: DeSantis signs law to fortify public school kids against communist brainwashing in higher education]

Through her work with Campus Reform, Sturge has been able to highlight and challenge the leftism she sees on her campus. 

“At Campusreform.org, we discuss what’s happening on America’s college campuses, and through my reporting, I’ve seen real changes happen on my own college campus,” she said. 

Sturge also touched on the political inclinations of her generation, citing a recent Fox News poll showing that 51% of voters under 30 support Trump. 

“That’s 51% of my generation that is not falling victim to the blatant lies of the left and the Biden Administration,” she remarked. 

[RELATED: THE SCROLL: DeSantis declares ‘Victims of Communism Day’]

In response to a question about student loan forgiveness, Sturge said that her generation sees through blanket promises from the left. 

”I’m very excited to see that my generation is not falling for those lies from the left,” Sturge said.

