Gen Z voters surge right in 2024, helping propel Trump to victory

Generation Z voters backed President-elect Donald Trump in greater numbers than they did in the 2020 presidential election, contributing to his historic victory.

As mentioned by Center for Information & Research on Civic Learning and Engagement (CIRCLE) on Nov. 25, 2020, President Joe Biden received 61 percent of votes from Americans aged 18-29, whereas Trump’s share of the vote was 36 percent in the 2020 election.

In the 2024 presidential election, Trump increased his support among young voters by six percent, rising to 42 percent among voters aged 18-29.

The BBC noted that Democrats significantly fell out with young voters in the key swing state of Michigan, which Trump won by 1.6 percentage points, according to Washington Post data released on Wednesday.

Gen Z voters were the focus of much media attention in the days leading up to the historic election.

A TikTok trend started shortly before the election saw some young voters pledge to “cancel out” the votes of their Trump-leaning fathers and husbands.

“Going to cancel out my dad’s vote and going to cancel out my husband’s vote feels especially dark when you realize they’re also trying to cancel out our vote. . . . And if [Trump] wins I’ll never forgive them (not my dad and husband tho, but yours lol. And most of my uncles),” wrote one TikTok user.

In August, a New York Times/Siena poll of the key swing states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin showed that Trump led by 13 points with young men voters in these states.

Some predicted high turnout among Gen Z voters. Justin Meszler, an official with the nonprofit Voters of Tomorrow, said before the election: “Across the country, we are seeing young people turn out in droves, forming long lines on college campuses in battleground states.”

He continued: “Although no one should have to wait hours to vote, these lines signal what we have known for months: Gen Z will elect Kamala Harris and defeat Donald Trump today.”