Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Higher Education Fellows
Young Journalists
Alumni
Contributors
Join Us
Become a Young Journalist
Become a Fellow
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

Harvard applications down after Claudine Gay scandal, pervasive campus anti-Semitism

​The number of applications to Harvard College dropped this year while other elite institutions saw a rise in applications.

Trending
1
Even after condemning her ideas as 'racist' UCSF still employs medical prof who suggested that 'Zionist doctors' are a threat to patients

By Adam Sabes 

2
Vanderbilt student calls 911 to report denial of 'right to change tampon' during occupation of chancellor's office: WATCH

By Adam Sabes 

3
Prof says 'all hell broke loose' at Harvard after his study found no racial bias in police shootings

By Patrick  McDonald '26

4
Pro-Palestine protesters shut down Dem congressman's speech, University of Maryland president calls it 'democracy' in action

By Adam Sabes 

5
Former CNN CEO escorts hysteric anti-Israel protester out of Tulane event, students now demanding he resign from professor role

By Campus Reform Correspondent  

6
Unhinged Texas Tech student confronts conservatives promoting Riley Gaines event: 'The blood is on your hands': WATCH

By Campus Reform 

Adam Sabes | Deputy Editor
April 2, 2024, 2:49 pm ET

The number of applications to Harvard College dropped this year while other elite institutions saw a rise in applications.

According to the New York Times, Harvard made the announcement about its application decrease on March 28. Harvard received a total of 54,008 undergraduate applications for this admissions cycle, and 56,937 during last year’s admissions cycle, which is a drop of nearly 5%, according to the report.

While Harvard as well as Brown University saw a decrease in applications, other institutions such as M.I.T., the University of Pennsylvania, Columbia University, Dartmouth College, and Amherst College saw a rise in applications.

William R. Fitzsimmons, dean of admissions and financial aid, tried to look at the news in a positive light.

[RELATED: Harvard finally hands over docs in anti-Semitism investigation, may still face subpoena]

“Beyond another strong applicant pool, we are delighted by the stunning array of talents and lived experiences the class of 2028 will bring with them from throughout the United States and around the world,” Fitzsimmons said.

While it is unclear what could have caused the drop in applications, Harvard has found itself at the center of a debate on campus anti-Semitism and how far administrators should go in preventing it.

When asked during the hearing by Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) if calls for the genocide of Jews would violate Harvard’s bullying and harassment policies, Gay refused to give a clear answer.

”It can be, depending on the context,” Gay responded.

[RELATED: Harvard board that ‘unanimously’ supports Gay is overwhelmingly liberal, funds Democrats]

Gay would go on to apologize for her response several times.

Additionally, following the October 7, 2023, terror attack in Israel carried out by Hamas, several student organizations at Harvard signed a joint statement, which accused Israel of being “entirely responsible for all unfolding violence,” as Campus Reform reported.

Several of the student groups rescinded support for the open letter after receiving widespread criticism.

Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this