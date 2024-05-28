Harvard commencement disrupted by 1,000 anti-Israel protesters

Opinion
Michael Duke | New York Correspondent
May 28, 2024, 1:03 pm ET

More than 1,000 graduates at Harvard University reportedly walked out in the middle of the university’s commencement ceremony to protest in support of 13 students who were barred from graduating as a result of involvement with on-campus anti-Israel protests. 

According to The Harvard Crimson, students got up from their seats and began to walk out of the ceremony once interim President Alan Garber started conferring degrees.

Students reportedly raised Palestinian flags and chanted over Dean David Parkes, who raised his voice to overcome the chants coming from the students exiting the ceremony. 

In a video from Harvardoop’s (Harvard Out of Occupied Palestine) Instagram account, the pro-Hamas student group took credit for the disruptions.

[RELATED: Graduation ceremonies nationwide plagued by disruptive Pro-Hamas demonstrations]

“Today, over 1000 Harvard affiliates and their guests walked out of Harvard commencement, disrupting the ceremonies, in solidarity with the people of Palestine and the 13 undergrads barred by the university from graduating as a result of their alleged involvement in the Gaza solidarity encampment,” the group stated.

“Our group of hundreds then marched to Harvard-Epworth Church, where ‘The People’s Commencement’ was held to honor the disciplined students and in solidarity with Gaza,” it continued. “While today might be commencement, this is just the beginning of the movement at Harvard!”

In a post on X from the Harvard undergraduate Palestinian Solidarity Committee, graduates were seen in gowns and keffiyehs while marching outside of the commencement ceremony holding various pro-Palestinian banners and Palestinian flags. 

[RELATED: ‘Our Forever President’: Claudine Gay honored with DEI award at Harvard’s separate graduation for Black students]

Another post from inside the Harvard Commencement ceremony shows the moment that students got up in protest to leave, with graduates leaving the ceremony chanting: “Let them walk, Let them walk,” with one student overheard asking, “Are they really walking out?”

One student orator who spoke at the university’s graduation reportedly went off script during her speech at the ceremony, speaking in support of the students not allowed to walk at graduation saying, “I am deeply disappointed by the intolerance for freedom of speech and the right to civil disobedience on campus.”

Campus Reform has contacted Harvard University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

