Harvard creates anti-Semitism advisory board: report

Harvard University President Claudine Gay is launching an anti-Semitism advisory board to address the problem on the Ivy League campus, The Harvard Crimson is reporting.

Gay faced widespread criticism for her lack of response in support of Jewish students following the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attacks and subsequent pro-Hamas activism and extremism on campus. The student publication’s reporting suggests the advisory board is a response to that criticism.

Campus Reform Editor in Chief Zachary Marschall criticized Gay for subjecting Jewish students to an anti-Semitic double standard.

”Caring more about pronouns that Jewish students’ safety is fitting for a university that ranks as having the most anti-Semitic incidents in the country,” Marschall wrote.

[RELATED: Cornell suspect arrested on federal charges for death threats against Jewish students]

This advisory board is an apparent change of policy for Harvard. Based on Gay’s previous statement, doing nothing was the prevailing policy for the Cambridge, Massachusetts, institution.

Campus Reform reported Wednesday morning that a group of Harvard students physically attacked a Jewish student on campus this week because he was Jewish.

It’s unclear at this point what powers the board has and what measures it can be expected to execute.



