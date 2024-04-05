Harvard DEI office plans another year of segregated graduation ceremonies, finally adds one for Jewish students

Harvard University will host “affinity celebrations” for graduating students broken down by race, religion, and other identity groups.

The “affinity celebrations” will be hosted in May by the Harvard Office for Equity, Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging, according to the National Review.

The celebrations include a “Black Celebration,” “Lavender Celebration, “Veterans Celebration,” “Asian American, Pacific Islander, Desi-American (APIDA) Celebration,” a “First Generation-Low Income Celebration,” a “Jewish Celebration,” and a “Latinx Celebration.”

A sign-up form for the celebrations reviewed by the National Review states that the “Celebration Recognizing Arab Graduates, the Celebration Recognizing Jewish Graduates, and the Celebration Recognizing Veteran Graduates are being planned in collaboration with student groups and campus partners.”

Harvard’s 2023 “affinity celebrations,” did not include one for Jewish students, which was an addition to this year’s list.

Harvard Divinity School student Shabbos Kestenbaum told the outlet that the celebrations only marginalize individuals further.

“Rather than acknowledge the harmful ways in which Harvard DEI has contributed to campus antisemitism, the university further marginalizes individuals into groups of race, ethnicity, and religion,” said Kestenbaum. “Harvard DEI is simply out of control.”