Harvard president expresses worries over fundraising drop after turbulent year, anti-Semitism controversies

Harvard University President Alan Garber recently expressed disappointment regarding the school’s fundraising, following criticism of the Ivy League school’s response to anti-Semitism.

Garber said that “[s]ome of the new commitments have been disappointing compared to past years” regarding the school’s funds, though he added that “[t]here are also some indications that we will see improvements in the future,” according to a Friday article by The Harvard Crimson.

Harvard will publish its financial report for 2024 soon, and many believe it will show a dropping revenue stream for the Ivy League school, The Crimson wrote.

Harvard depends on private donations to make up almost half of its revenues.

“There are many alumni who have concerns about what is happening at Harvard — what has happened at Harvard — and remain very much committed to the University and care deeply about its future,” Garber said, according to The Crimson.

Garber additionally expressed satisfaction that this school year was relatively “quieter.”

Harvard has faced repeated criticism for its handling of anti-Semitism following anti-Israel activists’ disruptive activities on campus.

On Sept. 26, Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-N.C.) condemned the school’s efforts to protect Jewish students, saying: “Harvard failed, end of story. These administrators failed their Jewish students and faculty, they failed to make it clear that antisemitism will not be tolerated, and in this case, Harvard may have failed to fulfill its legal responsibilities to protect students from a hostile environment.”

Also in September, Harvard reinstated an anti-Israel group, the Undergraduate Palestine Solidarity Committee, which was banned because it went against the school’s protest policy. The suspension lasted only five months.

On Sept. 6, anti-Israel activists held a protest in which they called out “long live the intifada” and “globalize the intifada.” Calls for an “Intifada” have been condemned as encouraging anti-Semitic violence against Jews.

Campus Reform has contacted Harvard University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.