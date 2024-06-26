Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Higher Education Fellows
Young Journalists
Alumni
Contributors
Join Us
Become a Young Journalist
Become a Fellow
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

Hezbollah MP becomes latest terrorist leader to publicly back Hamas-endorsed college protests

'[We] should rely on the ability of the Arabs and Muslims to invest in the changes we are witnessing, specifically the involvement of Western students in the demonstrations in the West,' Mohammad Raad recently said.

'[We] rely on our ability to invest in this positive activity by these students in the future,' he is quoted as saying regarding American and Arab students protesting against Israel.

Trending
1
Meet the Florida State University students arrested at Hamas-endorsed protest

By Michael Duke 

2
Conservative students allege tyranny, intimidation by Tarleton State

By Amber Athey 

3
WATCH: Shocking footage reportedly shows medical professor endorsing gender reassignment surgery for kids

By Addison Smith 

4
Jordan Peterson resigns tenure position, claims colleagues lie about DEI beliefs to secure funding

By Addison Smith 

5
Ibram Kendi ‘anti-racist’ center at Boston University in freefall

By Patrick  McDonald '26

6
Activist prof asked Matt Walsh why he cares about transgender ideology. Read his answer about kids' education, 'basic truth.'

By Addison Smith 

Patrick McDonald '26 | Michigan Correspondent
June 26, 2024, 3:30 pm ET

Member of Parliament (MP) Mohammad Raad, a high-ranking official within the Lebanese political party and terrorist group Hezbollah, recently expressed his support for the anti-Israel demonstrations on American college and university campuses.

Raad praised the anti-Israel demonstrators in an interview with Russia Today TV, and his remarks were translated into English by the Middle East Media Research Institute.

Raad reportedly said in the interview: “[W]e should rely on the ability of the Arabs and Muslims to invest in the changes we are witnessing, specifically the involvement of Western students in the demonstrations in the West.” 

“There are Arab students who are demonstrating in the West, and this is something that we can understand, but the Western students who are demonstrating in support of Palestine . . . we rely on our ability to invest in this positive activity by these students in the future.”

[RELATED: ‘FOOT SOLDIERS FOR HAMAS’: Oct. 7 survivors sue anti-Israel groups that back Hamas]

“We need to address the people in the West,” Raad added.

Tensions between Israel and Hezbollah have been increasing in recent weeks and there is worry that the two sides could soon fight an all-out war against each other.

Hezbollah has been designated as a foreign terrorist organization by the U.S. Department of State since 1997.

College students have not been shy to express support for terrorist groups in the Middle East. According to one poll by Intelligent, more than 40 percent of students said that they sympathized with Hamas.

On April 24, Hamas endorsed the wave of campus anti-Israel protests that broke out earlier this semester. “Today’s students are the leaders of the future, and their suppression today means an expensive electoral bill that the Biden administration will pay sooner or later,” a senior Hamas spokesperson said of the anti-Israel demonstrations on campuses.

[RELATED: Students for Justice in Palestine plan ‘national strike,’ pledge to avoid work, school, and spending]

A video posted to X on Saturday of pro-Palestine protesters at Hunter College in New York City shows demonstrators waiving Hezbollah and Hamas flags, chanting: “Free, free Palestine,” “Israel will never win,” and “We don’t condemn resistance!”

Hezbollah flags were also reportedly seen at Princeton University during a protest in April.

“So, America: Is this what you want?,” Israeli politician Ofir Akunis posted to X on Saturday with a picture of Hezbollah’s flag in front of the Israeli consulate in New York City during an anti-Israel demonstration. “The flag of the terrorist organization Hezbollah, a proxy of Iran, here in the heart of Manhattan?”


Campus Reform has contacted Hunter College and Princeton University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this