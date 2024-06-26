Hezbollah MP becomes latest terrorist leader to publicly back Hamas-endorsed college protests

Member of Parliament (MP) Mohammad Raad, a high-ranking official within the Lebanese political party and terrorist group Hezbollah, recently expressed his support for the anti-Israel demonstrations on American college and university campuses.

Raad praised the anti-Israel demonstrators in an interview with Russia Today TV, and his remarks were translated into English by the Middle East Media Research Institute.

Raad reportedly said in the interview: “[W]e should rely on the ability of the Arabs and Muslims to invest in the changes we are witnessing, specifically the involvement of Western students in the demonstrations in the West.”

“There are Arab students who are demonstrating in the West, and this is something that we can understand, but the Western students who are demonstrating in support of Palestine . . . we rely on our ability to invest in this positive activity by these students in the future.”



“We need to address the people in the West,” Raad added.

Tensions between Israel and Hezbollah have been increasing in recent weeks and there is worry that the two sides could soon fight an all-out war against each other.

Hezbollah has been designated as a foreign terrorist organization by the U.S. Department of State since 1997.

College students have not been shy to express support for terrorist groups in the Middle East. According to one poll by Intelligent, more than 40 percent of students said that they sympathized with Hamas.

On April 24, Hamas endorsed the wave of campus anti-Israel protests that broke out earlier this semester. “Today’s students are the leaders of the future, and their suppression today means an expensive electoral bill that the Biden administration will pay sooner or later,” a senior Hamas spokesperson said of the anti-Israel demonstrations on campuses.

A video posted to X on Saturday of pro-Palestine protesters at Hunter College in New York City shows demonstrators waiving Hezbollah and Hamas flags, chanting: “Free, free Palestine,” “Israel will never win,” and “We don’t condemn resistance!”

Pro-Palestinian protesters at Hunter College in New York wave Hezbollah and Hamas flags and Yahya Sinwar’s picture, while chanting “We don’t condemn resistance!” pic.twitter.com/ebqPT8WgS6 — War Watch (@WarWatchs) June 22, 2024

Hezbollah flags were also reportedly seen at Princeton University during a protest in April.

“So, America: Is this what you want?,” Israeli politician Ofir Akunis posted to X on Saturday with a picture of Hezbollah’s flag in front of the Israeli consulate in New York City during an anti-Israel demonstration. “The flag of the terrorist organization Hezbollah, a proxy of Iran, here in the heart of Manhattan?”

So, America: Is this what you want? The flag of the terrorist organization Hezbollah, a proxy of Iran, here in the heart of Manhattan?



Photographed in front of the Israeli Consulate in New York. Wake up and stand with Israel!! pic.twitter.com/pVl0J6rhIi — Ofir Akunis (@Ofir_Akunis) June 22, 2024



Campus Reform has contacted Hunter College and Princeton University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.