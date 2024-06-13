Opinion
HOSTAGE SITUATION?: Cal State LA anti-Israel protesters occupy building with administrators still inside, university asks employees to shelter in place

Anti-Israel protesters at California State University, Los Angeles, occupied a campus building with employees still inside on Wednesday night.

Adam Sabes | Deputy Editor
June 13, 2024, 9:38 am ET

ABC 7 in Los Angeles reported that a group of people who were inside the anti-Israel encampment that has been ongoing for a month decided to occupy the Student Services Building and its surrounding plaza, also overturning golf carts and stacking furniture.

Notably, the president’s office is located inside the Student Services Building. The LAPD told ABC 7 they hadn’t been asked to intervene.

Once inside the building, the protesters attempted to reinforce the barricades with more furniture and copy machines from inside the office space.

[RELATED: UCSB student government uses $15 million budget to play politics, divest from companies like McDonald’s]

University employees were still inside the building at the time that protesters took it over, prompting Cal State LA to issue a shelter-in-place warning for workers inside the Student Services Building. Employees across campus were asked to leave.

”I can confirm that there are still a small number of administrators in the building,” a university spokesperson told ABC 7. ”We are working through options to bring this fluid situation to the best resolution possible.”

Among the items protesters were seen bringing into the building are food and even diapers.

Pictures and videos taken outside of the building show heavy vandalism.

More vandalism was also seen inside the building, with “free Palestine” and “End ties w/ Zionists” seen written on walls.

Before their Instagram account was taken down, Students for Justice in Palestine at CSULA was sharing pictures from inside the building, showing anti-Israel phrases on the walls.

[RELATED: Students who invaded Stanford president’s office and injured cop slapped with felony charges]

On June 3 in an Instagram post promoting a fundraiser, the SJP chapter featured terrorist Leila Khaled and displayed the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine’s logo, which is a U.S.-designated terrorist organization.

