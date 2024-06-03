House Oversight committee demands National SJP turn over funding documents

Screenshot taken from X account of Mark Weyermuller.

The House Committee on Oversight and Accountability asked the National Students for Justice in Palestine organization to turn over funding documents.

The letter, sent by Rep. James Comer (R-KY), states that the committee is ”conducting oversight of the funding sources of groups supporting illegal activities across the country, including at institutions of higher education, by individuals spouting pro-Hamas propaganda and engaged in antisemitic harassment and violations of the civil rights of Jewish students.”

Comer wrote that the committee is concerned about the funding of Students for Justice in Palestine and several other organizations,

”The Committee is particularly concerned that organizations promulgating pro-Hamas propaganda and engaging in illegal activities at institutions of higher education might be receiving funding or other support from foreign or domestic sources which support the aims of Hamas4 or other foreign terrorist organizations,” Comer wrote.

According to the letter, the National SJP “is founded and controlled by American Muslims for Palestine,” which has “substantial ties to Hamas via its financial sponsor, Americans for Justice in Palestine Educational Foundation.”

In addition to asking for funding documents, Comer also asked for the following:

