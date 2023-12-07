IN THE NEWS: Penn trustees hold emergency meeting amid calls for president Magill to resign

The University of Pennsylvania Board of Trustees reportedly held an emergency meeting Thursday morning amid calls for the resignation of University President Liz Magill. The backlash comes after Magill, along with the presidents of Harvard University and MIT, refused to affirm that “calling for the genocide of Jews” violates the university’s code of conduct.

According to The Daily Pennsylvanian, the trustees convened online at 9 a.m Thursday.

The Daily Pennsylvanian notes that Magil has “faced widespread criticism as a result” of her statements “including from alumni, students, Penn Hillel, the White House, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, and Pennsylania’s United States Senate delegation.”

In a video statement posted to X on Wednesday evening, Magill attempted to clarify her stance.

”There was a moment during yesterday’s congressional hearing on antisemitism when I was asked if a call for the genocide of Jewish people on our campus would violate our policies,” Magill states in the video. In fact, Magill was asked several times, and given several opportunities to clarify her answer.

A Board of Trustees’ Executive Committee meeting was set to take place Thursday, but now has reportedly been rescheduled.

The emergency meeting reportedly concluded midday Thursday.



