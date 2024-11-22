Intersectional LGBT group holds 'Transgender Day of Remembrance' vigil at Georgetown

One of the nation’s elite Catholic universities recently saw an LGBT student group hold a “Transgender Day of Remembrance Vigil” on campus.

On Wednesday, GU Pride hosted the event for those who have fallen victim to “transphobia,” as reported by The Hoya.

”We will be hosting a vigil in Red Square at 7:00pm, where we will honor the lives of the trans people who died in acts of violence this year,” the group posted to Instagram on Wednesday. “All are welcome to honor these lives with us.”

“The major impetus behind this is to ensure that trans lives lost this year and all years aren’t lost to a statistic,” a GU Pride official told The Hoya.

”I think a lot of people are used to encountering or finding out about trans violence as a statistic, right?” the student continued. “We often see statistics of anti-trans bills and things of that nature, but this is the very tangible impact and personal impact of what this day does.”

Despite the Catholic Church’s opposition to transgenderism, including Pope Francis’ remarks earlier this year calling so-called gender ideology “the ugliest danger” today, Georgetown embraces LGBT ideology through its “LGBT Resource Center.”

”The LGBTQ Resource Center supports the queer community at Georgetown through resources, outreach, advocacy, and programming designed to aid students throughout their journey’s at Georgetown and beyond,” Georgetown’s website states. “Georgetown is among the first such centers of its kind at a Catholic/Jesuit institution in the country. We embrace and celebrate the rich diversity and intersectionality that exists amongst our Georgetown community and strive to uphold the values that allow all students to flourish at Georgetown and beyond.”

In particular, GU Pride “advocates for the inclusion of intersectional queer identities on campus, and builds safe spaces for a more equitable, visible presence of LGBTQIA+ students in the Georgetown community.”

This is not the first time that Georgetown has promoted leftist ideologies contrary to church doctrine.

This fall marked the first time that the Jesuit institution offered “gender-inclusive housing” for freshmen students who identify as LGBT.

”New students can indicate they identify as transgender, non-binary, or gender non-conforming individual seeking gender inclusive housing, or they are welcoming and affirming of LGBTQ individuals and wish to be considered as a potential roommate for students seeking gender inclusive housing,” the university’s residential living web page reads.

In April 2022, pro-LGBT Georgetown students protested a “pro-family” event by “twerking, spitting, and cursing.”

“I never heard so many f-bombs and obscene insults in my life,” one event volunteer said in response to the student protesters.