Investigation reveals Texas A&M's 'defiance' of state DEI ban

In a recent piece published by The Blaze, Boise State University professor and Clairemont Institute state coalitions director Scot Yenor documented several examples of Texas A&M’s ‘defiance’ of state diversity bans.

Among other university DEI restrictions, Gov. Greg Abbott ordered an end to diversity statement requirements for Texas university job applicants in July.

In March, before Abbott’s order, Texas A&M independently banned the requirement of such statements, promising a change to a merit-focused hiring process.

But Yenor says the school continues to prioritize DEI in its hiring processes.

”Our investigation of job postings at Texas A&M and within the A&M system shows that Welsh’s comments have real-world implications,” writes Yenor. “Departments are still hiring based on ideological conformity and racial preferences.”

Yenor cites several examples of job postings that prioritize DEI, including one for an IT manager who is required to advance “workplace diversity and inclusiveness.”

While a written statement of one’s commitment to DEI is not necessarily part of the application process, Yenor demonstrates that instead, A&M is baking DEI commitment into job qualifications and requirements.

”Other methods are more subtle,” Yenor explains. “Instead of asking for DEI statements from job candidates, hiring committees expressly tell applicants that the committee is looking to hire candidates who will celebrate diversity or promote inclusion or help achieve equity. Candidates then fashion letters to show that they will conform to the hiring committee preferences.”



