Iowa Board of Regents considering policy to increase viewpoint diversity in classroom

The University of Iowa’s Board of Regents has amended a policy proposal to allow students to hear diverse opinions on “controversial subjects.”

The board changed the policy proposal to remove references to “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI)” and “Critical Race Theory (CRT)” after community feedback.

The new policy seeks to increase viewpoint diversity and prevent professors from indoctrinating students in “controversial matters.”

“University teachers shall be entitled to academic freedom in the classroom in discussing the teachers’ course subject, but shall not introduce into the teaching controversial matters that have no relation to the subject,” the new policy says.

“Faculty may teach controversial subjects when they are relevant to the course content,” the policy continues. “Instruction should be presented in a manner that fosters critical thinking and avoids indoctrination of one perspective. Faculty are expected to uphold academic integrity, encourage open and respectful inquiry, and present coursework in a way that reflects the range of scholarly views and ongoing debate in the field.”

Another part of the proposal requires that students be graded based on their understanding of the topic, rather than their agreement or disagreement with the professor.

“Courses should provide opportunities for students to openly examine and discuss the concepts, ideas, and materials addressed in the class,” the proposal says. “Students’ grades must reflect their mastery of course content and skills, not their agreement or disagreement with particular viewpoints expressed during instruction or in their work.

The board will consider the proposal at its next meeting on August 12.

Conservatives have long criticized a lack of viewpoint diversity in higher education, highlighting what they consider to be a bias against conservatives.

An October 2024 poll found that 78 percent of college professors supported Kamala Harris over Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election.

An earlier version of the Iowa proposal from June would have restricted DEI and CRT in the classroom.

“A student shall not be required to take a course that has substantial content that conveys DEI or CRT to satisfy the requirements of a major, minor or certificate unless the Board has approved it as an exception,” the previous proposal said.

The board delayed the vote twice after receiving criticism from professors and students.

In compliance with federal directives, such as President Donald Trump’s anti-DEI executive order from January, the board voted to remove DEI offices and positions in February.

Campus Reform contacted the Iowa Board of Regents for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.