Iran’s Supreme Leader praises American students for forming their own 'branch of the Resistance Front'

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei published a letter addressed to American students protesting against Israel on college campuses.

In the letter, which was published on May 25, Khamenei wrote that he stands with the anti-Israel protesters on college campuses.

”Dear university students in the United States of America, this message is an expression of our empathy and solidarity with you. As the page of history is turning, you are standing on the right side of it,” Khamenei wrote. ”You have now formed a branch of the Resistance Front and have begun an honorable struggle in the face of your government’s ruthless pressure—a government which openly supports the usurper and brutal Zionist regime.”

”The greater Resistance Front which shares the same understandings and feelings that you have today, has been engaged in the same struggle for many years in a place far from you. The goal of this struggle is to put an end to the blatant oppression that the brutal Zionist terrorist network has inflicted on the Palestinian nation for many years. After seizing their country, the Zionist regime has subjected them to the harshest of pressures and tortures,” Khamenei added.

Speaking directly to American academics, Khamenei wrote that “The support and solidarity of your professors is a significant and consequential development.”

”This can offer some measure of comfort in the face of your government’s police brutality and the pressures it is exerting on you. I too am among those who empathize with you young people, and value your perseverance,” he wrote.