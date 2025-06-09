Jesuit university to host ‘queer flourishing’ event

A Jesuit university is planning to host a “Queer Flourishing in 2025” event on Tuesday in which two professors will help guests on strategies to thrive as “gay and queer New Yorkers.”

The university’s LGBT alumni chapter, called the Fordham Rainbow Rams (FRR), is organizing the conversation to comfort those who “feel at risk or under threat” due to the “steps” that the Trump administration has taken since January.

“What’s possible for queer flourishing in NYC today?” is the essential question of the upcoming event.

”Some LGBTQ+ New Yorkers are renewing their passports and checking out escape routes to other countries, fearing their marriages will be revoked, or their children taken away from them, or other travesties,” the description reads. “Some have already left.”

[RELATED: Indiana AG warns private universities their DEI policies may violate state, federal law]

The conversation will be led by Dominic Longo and Jason Steidl, self-described “gay Catholic theologians” who will share their “queer and Christian perspectives” with the audience.

Their arguments are set to draw on Longo’s recent book, titled Queer Flourishing: A Guide to Personal Growth and Greater Aliveness for LGBTQ+ Adults, throughout the conversation to discuss the “obstacles” the community is facing.

An Instagram account called “flourishinggays” describes his endorsement of “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion” (DEI). In a Friday post promoting the Fordham University event, he claimed that “Pride isn’t just a parade. It’s a practice.”

[RELATED: Northern Michigan University holds ‘family-friendly’ drag show]

Steidl is an assistant teaching professor of religious studies at St. Joseph’s University, New York, and an LGBTQ+ advocate who teaches health care ethics, “social justice,” and Christology.

In a March 4 social media post, Steidl compared Trump and his surrounding supporters to Hitler and the Nazi’s, posting pictures of both groups raising their arms.

Campus Reform contacted Fordham University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.