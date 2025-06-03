Northern Michigan University holds 'family-friendly' drag show

In preparation for “Pride Month,” Northern Michigan University’s (NMU) Theatre and Dance Department hosted its third annual “Drag Cabaret” from May 29-30.

The event was open to the public and was advertised as a “family-friendly” show for attendees of all ages—even though it included a cast of drag queen performers.

Drag queen events, including those at college campuses, have a history of displaying hyper-sexualized and lewd conduct.

According to the event page, there was a cast of six performers including “Joey Black,” “Mercedes Benzova,” “Shelby Cummins,” “Taysha Montenegro,” “Loreta LoveLee” and “Venezia.”

[RELATED: UConn maintains ‘compliant’ DEI office despite federal opposition]

Mercedes Benzova, for instance, describes himself in a online biography as being not just a performer but “a full-service experience,” stating that he is “born to slay” and blending “old-Hollywood glamour with turbo-charged sass.”

NMU allowed him to perform in the drag show in front of families while charging a price of $20 to the general public.

In an interview with Upper Michigan Today, NMU Department Head of Theatre and Dance Bill Digneit compared the “Drag Cabaret” to the “New York Fashion Week” due to its “runway style” performance and focus on makeup and accessories.

Digneit emphasized the importance of costume and movement throughout the show—asserting that each performer had changed clothing three times, attempting to entice the audience with each walk down the runway and elicit motion.

[RELATED: Illinois Wesleyan University promotes ‘Gender Diversity’ with ‘Rainbow Floor,’ ‘Universal Bathroom Map’]

About 150 people could fit in the Panowski Black Box Theatre, with special attention being provided to music and lighting, creating a tight atmosphere for the drag show, which Digneit described as a “nightclub vibe.”

The approximate performance runtime was two hours with a 15-minute intercession, as posted on the ticketing website. Families were allowed to bring their children to a meet-and-greet with the drag queens during the opening night showing to take pictures and indulge in the buffet.

NMU’s event follows similar drag shows at schools across the country, including San Diego State University, University of Massachusetts and Marquette University. One event at Seattle University was titled “Wickedly Queer: A Drag Show,” with a theme revolving around magic and witchcraft.

Campus Reform has contacted Northern Michigan University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.