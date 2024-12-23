Judge upholds disciplinary measures against Students for Justice in Palestine chapter at University of Vermont

A judge recently upheld the decision of the University of Vermont to suspend its chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP).

Judge William K. Sessions III supported the university’s decision after it suspended the SJP after it engaged in a disruptive tent encampment on the campus, The Volokh Conspiracy wrote.

In response, the SJP sued the school, alleging that the university administration “violated its constitutional rights.”

An SJP activist at the time complained that the school’s suspension constituted “repression,” saying that it is “not only illegal, it is immoral, it is unjust and it is unprecedented,” wrote The Vermont Cynic.

The SJP, which has a widespread presence on American campuses, has frequently engaged in disruptive protests and has repeatedly been accused of anti-Semitic actions and rhetoric, as well as glorification of terrorists.

SJP chapters have been investigated, banned, suspended, or disciplined by several universities, including the Universities of Wisconsin-Madison, Missouri, Stanford, and George Washington University.

Columbia’s SJP chapter, which was deeply involved with anti-Israel protests at the school, was also recently banned from Instagram.

Campus Reform has reached out to the University of Vermont SJP chapter for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.