Lawmaker calls for university to take back old 'Dixie' name: 'should have never been changed'

A Utah lawmaker is calling for the return of the “Dixie State” name to Utah Tech University, criticizing the rebrand as unnecessary and out of step with local sentiment.

Rep. Trevor Lee (R-Layton) reignited the debate July 21, publicly stating his belief that the name “should have never been changed.” The comment appears to reflect growing dissatisfaction among Utah residents who view the name change as unnecessary and politically motivated.

The school, formerly known as Dixie State University, officially adopted the name Utah Tech University after the Utah Legislature approved House Bill 2001 in 2021. The bill passed 56–15 in the House and 17–12 in the Senate, sending the measure to Gov. Spencer Cox for final approval.

Lawmakers allowed the university’s St. George campus to retain the “Dixie” designation for 20 years. The actual name change took place in 2022.

Utah Tech’s history page explains that the “Dixie” name has long been part of the regional identity of southern Utah, tracing back to early settlers who cultivated cotton in the area.

Some are urging a return to the school’s previous name.

”What are Utahns thoughts on changing [Utah Tech] back to Dixie? It should have never been changed in the first place IMO,” Rep. Lee wrote in his X post.

While some of the replies were supportive of reverting the college to its former name, others rejected the state lawmaker’s proposal.

The backlash to the name change has not faded in the years since it was instituted.

Rep. Lee’s comments reflect a persistent sentiment among some Utahns who believe the university caved to political pressure rather than honoring the local community’s identity.