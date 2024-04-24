Opinion
LIVE BLOG: Speaker Mike Johnson visits Columbia University amid anti-Israel encampment

Republican Speaker Mike Johnson plans to visit Columbia University while a group of anti-Israel protesters are occupying a portion of campus.

Adam Sabes | Deputy Editor
April 24, 2024, 3:07 pm ET

Republican Speaker Mike Johnson plans to visit Columbia University where a group of anti-Israel protesters have been occupying a portion of campus for days.

Columbia University President Minouche Shafik wrote in a Tuesday night statement that administrators have been “in dialogue” with the encampment organizers in an attempt to reach an agreement to take down the tents and ultimately leave the occupied area, as Campus Reform reported.

Follow along for live updates as Johnson visits Columbia:

4:18 p.m.: Columbia University protesters chant “Mike you suck.”

4:17 p.m.: Rep. Mike Johnson said he met with Shafik before briefing the press but didn’t release details about the conversation.

4:16 p.m.: Rep. Mike Lawler called out Columbia University students who support Hamas and called them “shameful.” Lawler also said that Columbia President Shafik has “lost control” of campus and should resign.

4:13 p.m.: Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NC), said that she spoke with Jewish students who said they have been “assaulted” and “spat on” at Columbia University.

4:12 p.m.: Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-NC), Chairwoman of the House Committee on Education and the Workforce speaks at Columbia, saying “the inmates are running the asylum,” and urges Columbia administrators to retake control of the university.

4:09 p.m.: Protesters attempt to interrupt Rep. Mike Johnson’s speech, yelling  “we can’t hear you!” 

“Grandstand louder” and “speak up you piece of s***” were also yelled.


4:05 p.m.: Rep. Mike Johnson says the “bravery” of Jewish students at Columbia is “inspiring,” adding the “virus of anti-Semitism” is spreading across college campuses.

4:04 p.m.: Rep. Mike Johnson gets booed at Columbia University.



