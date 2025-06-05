Man defaces pro-life exhibit at UCLA

Image obtained from the Instagram account of @ picturejusticeforall

An individual at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) recently vandalized a pro-life advocacy group’s tabling display.

According to Live Action, this incident marks the second time the same man has destroyed a pro-life exhibit on campus.

The university’s Live Action chapter invited another pro-life group, Justice For All, which recorded the individual spray painting over its signs on UCLA’s campus on May 20; the organization subsequently posted the video to Instagram.

The video reveals an individual dressed in a UCLA sweatshirt spray painting various signs around Justice For All’s table. The group’s post also claims that this was the same person who stole pro-life signs from the organization two years ago and that the group is pressing charges for theft and vandalism.

”Most of our outreaches are peaceful, and we are able to have respectful conversations with those on the other side,” the group wrote. “Sometimes that’s not the case though.”

“We care about this student which is why we want him held accountable. This behavior is unacceptable,” the post continues. As of publication, UCLA officials have not publicly responded to the incident.

Pro-life groups on campus often face criminal behavior and harassment while canvassing.

Earlier this year, a candidate for student government at the University of North Carolina at Asheville yelled “I f***ing hate you” at Students for Life of America members while destroying their table.

Similarly, a University of Florida student ripped down pro-life posters back in February. The posters were calling people to “support new mom[s] and babies in our community by collecting items like diapers, wipes, pacifiers, and other necessities.”

Another incident at Kent State University in Ohio last April involved an unknown individual vandalizing a pro-life memorial with pro-Palestine messages.

Campus Reform contacted Justice For All and UCLA for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.