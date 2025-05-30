Massachusetts federal judge temporarily blocks Trump admin’s ability to limit foreign students at Harvard

A federal judge has blocked the Trump administration’s ban on Harvard University’s ability to enroll international students.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) revoked Harvard’s Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) on May 22, citing concerns of anti-Semitism as well as the university’s failure to provide adequate responses to prior DHS public records requests reporting the activities of foreign students.

On May 23, U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs of Massachusetts granted a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) to the university, effectively blocking DHS’ efforts. On Thursday, she reportedly announced that she would be expanding the directive.

“I know you don’t think an order is necessary, but I do think an order is necessary,” she told a lawyer from the government, according to Politico. “I don’t think it needs to be draconian, but I want to make sure that nothing changes.”

NBC News reports that the judge’s extended order comes after the Trump administration gave Harvard 30 days to challenge the cancellation of SEVP.

“Harvard’s refusal to comply with SEVP oversight was the latest evidence that it disdains the American people and takes for granted U.S. taxpayer benefits,” DHS Secretary Kristi Noem posted Thursday on X. “Following our letter to Harvard, the school attempted to claim it now wishes to comply with SEVP standards.”

“We continue to reject Harvard’s repeated pattern of endangering its students and spreading American hate—it must change its ways in order to participate in American programs,” continued Noem.

This is the latest update in the ongoing feud between Harvard University and the Trump administration.

Much of the feud between the federal government and the university has revolved around concerns of ongoing anti-Semitism across the Ivy League school’s campus.

For example, the Trump administration sent a letter in April to Harvard demanding, in part, that it dismantle anti-Semitic student groups. Three days later, Harvard responded by refusing to comply with the Department of Education’s demands—resulting in a federal funding freeze of $2.2 billion.

Campus Reform contacted Harvard University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.