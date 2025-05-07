MCAT developers still promote DEI despite public scrutiny: REPORT

The Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC), which develops and administers the Medical College Admissions Test (MCAT), was believed to have left DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) behind until The Daily Wire published an article stating otherwise.

The AAMC was exposed for continued DEI efforts after a scrutinizing report from the nonprofit Do No Harm, which stated that the group works “to create, promote, and ingrain philosophies that are rooted in controversial belief systems instead of established science.”

However, The Daily Wire received information from an “AAMC insider” who says that the organization is using unorthodox measures to further its DEI agenda, despite recent changes.

An internal “Language Suggestions” document provided by The Daily Wire reveals that the medical association continues to promote DEI by telling employees to “[C]hoose language that defines and translates diversity, equity, and inclusion principles into actionable steps that promote the AAMC’s mission.”

It also tells employees to use clarifying language that it believes “are widely misunderstood or misinterpreted.” Examples include “birthing people,” “Anti-racism,” “Minority” and “DEI.”

Additionally, The Daily Wire reports that employees are introduced to “Reframing the Conversation” so that in order to “communicate the impacts of these efforts more effectively,” they should “focus on the positive outcomes they bring, aligning them with our mission and work.”

The AAMC states that “[b]y emphasizing the broader benefits, we can better illustrate how these initiatives contribute to our shared goals and long-term success.”

According to the insider, “the AAMC has pushed DEI for about a decade. The leaders are not going to change their views overnight…Even though we now talk about it differently, the AAMC is still very much committed to DEI.”

In its report, Do No Harm revealed that tens of millions of dollars were donated to the AAMC in order to promote initiatives such as “gender-affirming care” and “systemic inequities,” embedding these kinds of goals into medical school accreditation and testing.

Most significantly, the biggest benefactor has been the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, which contributed more than $24,000,000 for a program called “Confronting Structural Racism to Transform Health.”

After the release of the report, the AAMC began to delete certain messages and resources dedicated towards expanding and promoting DEI across its network.

The AAMC deleted a page titled “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion,” which was archived, along with the “Underrepresented in Medicine Definition,” also archived.

Additionally, a web page capture of a previous AAMC report, “Creating Action to Eliminate Racism in Medical Education,” has also been removed.

Campus Reform has contacted the Association of American Medical Colleges. This article will be updated accordingly.