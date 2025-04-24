Princeton maintains online DEI messaging despite federal rollback

Despite the ongoing federal crackdown of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) programs and policies, Princeton University has retained references to DEI initiatives on its official websites.

Several Princeton websites still reference DEI, as noted by The Daily Princetonian. In an FAQ page on the Office of Institutional Equity and Diversity’s website, one question asks, “Is Princeton changing its approach to communicating about diversity and inclusion?”

As of publishing time, the response on the page states, “No. Diversity and inclusion are core values of the University and we will continue to express that in our communications.”

“Princeton is making efforts to ensure its websites contain updated and accurate information related to ongoing diversity and inclusion programs and activities,” the page continues. “The University has added a footer to many websites providing a link to more information about our commitments to diversity and nondiscrimination.”

Princeton’s DEI department also has a “Diversity and Non-Discrimination” statement on its website, which includes both a description of the rationale for “diversity and inclusion programs” and a promise not to discriminate on the basis of race, sex, or other characteristics.

Last year, the university’s vice provost for institutional equity and diversity, Michele Minter, estimated that the school has around 75 DEI officials across multiple offices. Minter vowed the school would “do things in an appropriate and legal way,” but defended DEI programs in the face of “very significant attacks.”

Andy Cofino, the school’s assistant vice president for diversity, well-being, and belonging, said in December that DEI is the task of everyone in the university community.

“Perhaps people seem to think that diversity, equity, and inclusion only happen in certain places, but really it’s up to all of us within the University setting to ensure that every student that is here on our campus and every [alum] who graduates feels a sense of connection,” Cofino said.

Campus Reform has previously reported about the Trump administration’s crackdown on DEI policies, including the Education Department’s February notice sent to universities receiving federal money warning them that, if they do not remove DEI programs, they could lose their funding.

Advocates of “discriminatory practices have attempted to further justify them—particularly during the last four years—under the banner of ‘ diversity, equity, and inclusion’ (‘DEI’), smuggling racial stereotypes and explicit race-consciousness into everyday training, programming, and discipline,” the notice read.

Following the federal government crackdown, universities including the University of Southern California, the University of Alaska, Vanderbilt University, and Northwestern University have removed references to DEI online.

Campus Reform has contacted Princeton University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.