Democrat Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced her proposal for free community college in a bizarre video with “Professor Potato.”

Whitmer announced the plan for free community college in a video posted to X.

”Michiganders will save an average of $4,000 as they earn their associate’s degree, setting them up to earn a bachelor’s or start working and earn a bigger paycheck,” Whitmer said in the video.

Her plan would make community college tuition-free for Michigan high school graduates. according to the Associated Press.

Whitmer’s administration previously created a program, Michigan Reconnect, in 2021, which allowed Michigan residents 25 years or order to be eligible for free community college tuition.

The minimum age for the program was lowered to 21 in 2023.

Students who enroll in community college under Whitmer’s proposal, which has yet to be passed by Michigan’s legislature, are required to have a high school diploma and to not have a college degree. Students have up to three years to earn an associate’s degree under her proposal.

University of Michigan Ross School of Business Professor Ryan Ball is known as “Professor Potato,” and began using the Zoom filter during the coronavirus pandemic when classes were virtual.