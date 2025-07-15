Michigan State quietly scrubs DEI from strategic plan amid federal pressure

Michigan State University administrators have removed terms related to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) from its website without publicizing the move.

Specifically, the university has removed DEI mentions from its 2030 Strategic Plan, which it launched in 2021. The plan lays out what improvements the university wants to accomplish in this decade.

[RELATED: North Carolina DEI crackdown stalls as governor vetoes ‘divisive’ bills]

A university spokesman confirmed to The State News, the school’s student newspaper, that officials are performing “an ongoing review of its 2030 Strategic Plan.”

The spokesman also said that the school is “engaged in an ongoing review of programs and activities in compliance with civil rights laws.”

The State News has reported that the university took down DEI mentions from the websites for the College of Human Medicine and the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

In February, a Michigan State spokesman told Campus Reform that the school believes it is compliant with recent executive actions, namely President Trump’s anti-DEI executive order in January and a Department of Education follow-up letter a few weeks later.

“Michigan State University feels confident we are continuing to operate within federal and state laws in the way we educate students, hire new employees and provide ongoing support for multiple stakeholders,” the spokesman said.

“The Department of Education’s letter dated Feb. 14, references that ‘all students are entitled to a school environment free from discrimination,’” the spokesman continued. “MSU agrees with that statement and has been operating in and will continue to operate with that guidance.”

The federal government requested “certification” from the university in February regarding compliance with DEI policies “as a condition of receiving federal funding.”

Many colleges and universities have removed DEI language from official documents to comply with the anti-DEI executive order. Those schools include Northwestern University, the University of Alaska, the University of Nebraska, and Indiana University.

[RELATED: Wright State closes DEI office, five identity centers amid new Ohio law]

In a meeting last month, the Arizona Board of Regents voted to remove DEI language from official documents, citing the executive order.

“As our biggest funder and our largest amount of funding provided — a funder responsible for faculty jobs and compensation, student grants and financial aid and loans and so much more — the federal government has made its intentions clear,” a board member said.

Campus Reform contacted Michigan State University for comment but did not receive a response before publication.