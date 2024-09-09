Michigan student govt promotes increased access to 'free emergency contraception'

In recent years, the LSA Student Government at the University of Michigan has allocated tens of thousands of dollars toward contraceptives for students, while continuing to promote abortion giant Planned Parenthood and LGBT ideology.

Earlier this year, members of the Health Subcommittee meeting discussed distributing 500 boxes of condoms and associated resources in dorms and public areas. Other topics of discussion included the promotion of “Free Emergency Contraception” and “Free Morning-After Pills.”

The same subcommittee meeting found that though emergency contraceptives were being distributed, it was noted that most of those who visited their tables handing out Plan B didn’t do so “out of need.”

The LSA Student Government also released a form providing “emergency contraceptives” to any and all students. This plan is done in collaboration with Advocates for Youth, an organization that supports “inclusive sex education” and “universal sexual health services.”

Similarly, in January 2024, the Michigan Central Student Government attempted to pass resolution AR 13-032, which would expand the U-M Public Division of Public Safety and Security to provide students with transportation to a local Planned Parenthood. This was intended so that students would then be able to access resources such as abortions and “gender-affirming care.”

The emphasis on distributing condoms, emergency contraceptives, and related resources to students, alongside the student government’s active promotion of such materials, is consistent with the university’s longtime support for “reproductive health” and other leftist social causes.

The University of Michigan’s LSA Student Government cites its creation as “social-policy focused,” and credits one reason for its inception as due to students’ interest in the Black Action Movement (BAM).

The LSA Student Government also touts its support for “Protecting Rights” of students by its advocacy of a “Gender-Neutral Housing option.”

In addition, the university’s website promotes Planned Parenthood, including on its student health and counseling student life page.

Campus Reform has contacted the University of Michigan and the LSA Student Government for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.