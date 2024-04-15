Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Higher Education Fellows
Young Journalists
Alumni
Contributors
Join Us
Become a Young Journalist
Become a Fellow
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

National Science Foundation funds DEI-based 'Math for All' conference

Seven different American colleges and universities served as in-person venues for this year’s DEI-based 'Math for All' conference during April 5-6.

The U.S. National Science Foundation, an independent federal agency, pledged in 2021 to fund the Math for All conference annually from 2022 to 2024 with $50,000.

Trending
1
Expelled male student sues college for faulty rape trial

By Gabby Orr 

2
Woke Stanford 'math equity' professor under scrutiny for alleged 'reckless disregard of accuracy' in research

By Patrick  McDonald '26

3
As American colleges begin cracking down on anti-Semitic events, some California schools let violence go unchecked

By Adam Sabes 

4
University administrator bought 500 feet of nylon rope ahead of planned ‘intro to bondage’ workshop led by rape-porn author: EXCLUSIVE

By Emma Arns '26

5
South Carolina House passes bill to cut out DEI from school admissions, hiring

By Austin Browne  '24

6
CUNY prof says O.J. Simpson was guilty, but his acquittal was 'necessary' in a 'racist legal system'

By Michael Duke 

April 15, 2024, 8:00 am ET

Multiple schools from around the nation recently participated in a government-subsidized conference promoting Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) in mathematics.

Seven different American colleges and universities served as in-person venues for this year’s “Math for All” conference during April 5-6. The event, based out of Tulane University in New Orleans, included a mix of live and virtual components aimed at “fostering inclusivity in mathematics by holding talks and discussions in both research and education.” 

The U.S. National Science Foundation, an independent federal agency, pledged in 2021 to fund the Math for All conference annually from 2022 to 2024. The grant, totaling nearly $50,000, aims to “increase diversity in mathematics” and help to reverse “systemic forms of oppression in mathematics” and related fields.

[RELATED: ‘Explore And Embrace Your Identity’: colleges offer kids social justice camps]

The structure of the event this year differed slightly from venue to venue but generally included a mix of conference-wide speeches, as well as breakout sessions consisting of short discussions from undergraduate researchers.

All seven locations tuned in during the afternoon of April 6 for a virtual talk given by Federico Ardila, a professor of mathematics at San Francisco State University who lists his preferred pronouns on his university biography. According to his personal website, Ardila dedicates his work to “fostering an increasingly just, equitable, and welcoming community of mathematicians that benefits from our differences and serves the needs of all communities.”

In 2016, Ardila published an article titled “Todos Cuentan: Cultivating Diversity in Combinatorics.” 

The conference was founded in 2020 by Swati Patel, Padi Fuster, and Robyn Brooksinstructors and professors of mathematics at Oregon State University, University of Colorado Boulder, and the University of Utah, respectivelyin an effort to “counter systemic racism and inequities in mathematics,” according to Oregon State University.

Brooks’ personal website links to her own DEI statement. Similarly, Fuster’s web page includes her preferred pronouns, “she/ella.”

[RELATED: UConn hosts second annual ‘Queer Science Conference’ for high schoolers to ‘celebrate science – and themselves’]

In 2023, Patel said: “We created this conference to try to build a more positive and welcoming culture in mathematics. We thought of a conference that would be an open and friendly space for people to gather and talk about math, math education and how it relates to diversity, justice and inequity,” as seen from Oregon State University’s website.

Campus Reform has contacted Federico Ardila, Swati Patel, Tulane University, and the Math for All conference organizers for comment. This story will be updated accordingly.

Share this article

More articles like this