New report exposes anti-Semitism, pro-terrorist activities of anti-Israel group Jewish Voice for Peace

A recent report exposes the anti-Semitism promotion and pro-terrorist activism of the anti-Israel group Jewish Voice for Peace, which has played a significant role in the disruptive 2024 campus protests.

The report, published Tuesday by the non-profit StandWithUs, is titled: “Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP): A Shield for Hate, Not a Voice for Peace.”

Since the Oct. 7 massacre, JVP, which StandWithUs describes as a far-left group, has “organized and participated in increasingly disruptive protests in American cities and on campuses.” The group “actively seeks to ‘drive a wedge’ within the Jewish community” and only “represent[s] a very small minority of Jewish Americans,” even though anti-Israel activists point to JVP’s actions to try to claim that being anti-Israel does not mean being anti-Semitic.

The report states that JVP has an “extremist agenda” to destroy Israel.

The group also has ties to terrorism. For example, it has supported the radical communist terrorist group, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP). JVP has “campaigned in support of PFLP terrorists, hosted PFLP members at events, and partnered with groups that openly support PFLP and other terrorist organizations,” the report reveals.

The anti-Israel organization has also hosted anti-Israel protests with the terror organization Samidoun, a group that claims to be a charity but that actually financially supports the PFLP. Samidoun’s activities led to the U.S. and Canada sanctioning it on Oct. 15.

JVP has repeatedly advocated for releasing terrorists from prison, invited terrorists to speak at events, and supported the Great March of Return protests from 2018-2019, which were led by terrorists.

Following the Oct. 7 terrorist massacre by Hamas, JVP justified the terrorist group’s atrocities and intensified its anti-Israel activities. Some of the group’s leaders have denied that a massacre of innocents had even taken place. Instead of blaming Hamas, the group continued bashing Israel and comparing the Jewish state to Nazi Germany–a comparison that the report states is an “antisemitic tactic.”

Besides its pro-terrorist actions, JVP also promotes anti-Semitism while “leverag[ing] its Jewish branding to protect itself and other anti-Israel activists from accusations of antisemitism.”

The group, for example, blames Israel for certain supposed “injustices” in the U.S. and vehemently opposes the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s widely adopted “Working Definition of Antisemitism,” which is meant to combat hatred against Jews.

The report also claims that it is “unclear to what extent the organization’s membership is Jewish, as JVP acknowledges that members need not be Jewish,” and that JVP has “sent out calls to action to its membership, including non-Jews, instructing them to post on social media ‘as Jews.’”

Rabbis on JVP’s “Rabbinical Council” have also expressed approval of the Oct. 7 massacre, downplayed Hamas’s actions, or blamed Israel for the atrocity.

Moreover, some of JVP’s funds come from “questionable sources,” including $65,000 that was donated to the group by an organization with potential connections to the terrorist Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran.

JVP “seeks to dismantle Israel, partners with groups and individuals that have ties to terrorism, and provides political cover for atrocities against Israeli civilians. . . . Despite its Orwellian name, JVP is most certainly not a Jewish voice for peace. It is an organization that harms the Jewish community and does nothing but fuel more hatred and conflict between Israelis and Palestinians,” the report concludes.

StandWithUs referred Campus Reform to its press release announcing the report, which contains a quote from StandWithUs Co-Founder and CEO Roz Rothstein: “JVP’s harmful rhetoric and alliances make it clear they are not a voice for peace. This organization fuels hate and shields extremists from accountability, while doing nothing to bring about peaceful coexistence. To help fight rising antisemitism, the public, media, and leaders across our society must finally recognize JVP’s dangerous agenda and reject it.”

Campus Reform has reached out to Jewish Voice for Peace for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.