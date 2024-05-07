New UCSD policy would hurt meritocracy for engineering, health majors, critics say

This April, the University of California, San Diego announced a change to its policy for selective majors that has faced some criticism for allegedly deprioritizing merit.

UCSD defines a “selective major” as “a major that limits enrollment,” which includes majors in Bioengineering, data science, public health, and structural engineering.



[RELATED: UC system ethnic studies requirement stalls amid concerns of anti-Semitic bias]



Starting in the Summer semester of 2025, “currently enrolled students who want to switch into a selective major will be able to apply to selective majors once per year (between Summer and Fall quarters).

”The selection criteria for entry to the major will consider academic achievement in the specified screening courses and will also be aligned with UC San Diego’s priorities of serving California residents, first-generation college students, and students from low-income families,” the university explains.



The school also revealed that “[c]ontinuing students who apply to switch to a selective major must have completed the required screening courses for that major and be in good academic standing. They will then be considered for the major using a point system that awards one point each for having a 3.0 GPA or higher in the major screening courses; California residency; Pell Grant eligibility; and first-generation college status.”



“Students with the highest number of points will be admitted until all available spaces within the major have been filled,” it added.



Some have criticized the new measure as a way around the ban on affirmative action imposed by both California and the U.S. Supreme Court, something they claim will hurt meritocracy by making it harder for the most qualified candidates to enroll in selective majors due to the new acceptance criteria.



[RELATED: UC Davis brags about ‘advancing MLK’s legacy’ through DEI programs, still employs prof after homicidal, anti-Semitic rant]



The new policy could also deprioritize international students in comparison to Californian students who have significantly poorer academic performance.

Campus Reform has contacted the University of California, San Diego for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.