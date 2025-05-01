Nonprofit holds Lavender Graduation for Georgia Southern students

Students from a southern public university recently attended a “Lavender Graduation” to recognize those who identify as LGBT.

Held at a venue near Georgia Southern University in Statesboro, Georgia on April 22, the Lavender Graduation was organized by an activist group called Boro Pride, according to The George-Anne.

The ceremony highlights an ongoing trend across higher education to feature separate ceremonies for students based upon characteristics like race or identity.

[RELATED: Penn State’s Pride Month includes horror-themed event with self-described ‘cult leader’ drag queen]

“The point of the ceremony is to celebrate the students in their authenticity,” Suzanne Shurling, founder of Boro Pride and an organizer of the event, told The George-Anne.

Shurling also encouraged community members—not just students—to participate, saying the event offers affirmation in a society that is “trying to erase” LGBT-identifying students.

This year’s Lavender Graduation reportedly saw “record-breaking” sign-ups, Shurling said, as students from Ogeechee Technical College and East Georgia State College reportedly joined as well.

The nonprofit’s Facebook page noted that the occasion “was a celebration of resilience, a declaration of belonging, and a love letter to every queer soul who needed to hear: you matter, you are powerful, and you absolutely belong here.”

According to its website, Boro Pride promotes the “the visibility, inclusion, celebration, equality, and safety of LGBTQIAP+ people in Statesboro-Bulloch County, Georgia, and the surrounding areas.”

Georgia Southern’s Office of Inclusive Excellence currently promotes LGBT ideology with an LGBTQ+ Employee Resource Group, which exists “solely to promote a culture of inclusive excellence and belonging among faculty and staff.”

[RELATED: Catholic university ‘Pride Month’ celebration features ‘Drag Bingo,’ ‘Pride Prom’]

Campus Reform recently reported on Franklin and Marshall College hosting a series of graduation events based upon students’ race, ethnicity and sexual orientation, such as a “Black Graduation Celebration” and a Lavender Graduation.

Campus Reform has contacted Georgia Southern University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.