North Hennepin Community College reportedly pledges to protect Somalians, illegal immigrants from ICE

A community college in Minnesota reportedly declared that it will shield illegal aliens at its school from immigration authorities.

Julio Vargas-Essex, vice president of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management at North Hennepin Community College, recently emailed the student body warning of potential ICE presence in the area and pledging that the school would protect students from such law enforcement agencies, according to screenshots shared on X by Libs of TikTok.

“We want to reach out with care and solidarity following recent reports of possible Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activity in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, including concerns shared by members of our Somali and East African communities,” Vargas-Essex said. “Although officials have not confirmed any enforcement actions targeting Somali residents, we recognize that these reports can create fear, stress, and uncertainty, especially for immigrant, refugee, and international students and their families.”

The school also assured students that it would not divulge personal information to ICE, invoking federal law and state laws to justify the measures.

“Federal and state laws (including FERPA and the Minnesota Government Data Practices Act) protect your personal information,” the email read. “NHCC will not share private student information with external agencies, including ICE, without your written consent or the required legal authorization.”

Vargas-Essex pointed students experiencing “fear or distress” to a number of resources including the Counseling Center, Care Center, and Immigrant Legal Resource Center Red Cards. He explains that the cards “explain your rights and what to do if you are approached by law enforcement or immigration officials.”

The school’s CARE Center website advertises services through the Immigrant Law Center, which is a “nonprofit agency that provides immigration legal assistance to low-income immigrants and refugees in Minnesota.”

The email concludes by saying, “The Somali and East African communities are an essential part of the Twin Cities and of our NHCC family. We recognize the worry many are experiencing right now, and we want to be clear: you are valued, you belong here, and we will support you.”

Vargas-Essex has a history of promoting left-wing and progressive policies.

According to Enrollify, a network of podcasts that hosted him in the past, “Julio is committed to advancing equity and improving student success for all populations. He has led initiatives to increase access and support for BIPOC students, resulting in a more diverse student population and improved outcomes.”

Another video on the school’s YouTube page features Vargas-Essex promoting an informational webpage dedicated to dispelling concerns related to the COVID-19 vaccination.

The college also offers a North Star Promise Scholarship, which covers “all tuition and fee costs that remain after scholarships, grants, and tuition waivers have been applied.” Students must “complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) or Minnesota Dream Act Application” to qualify.

The latter application requires that students “[p]rovide documentation to show they have applied for lawful immigration status but only if a federal process exists for a student to do so,” but also stating that no current process exists for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), according to the Minnesota Office of Higher Education

The office further explains, “The MN Dream Act does not require a student to have Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) or any other lawfully present or legal status.”

North Hennepin Community College and Julio Vargas-Essex have been contacted for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

